Man (20s) dies after road crash in north Dublin

A MAN HAS died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in north Co Dublin.

The incident took place on the Old North Road at around 8.30pm last night.

The driver (mid-20s) died when the car struck a pillar. The passenger (mid-20s) was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed last night while a forensic examination was carried out, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, in particular any motorists who were travelling on the R135 last night and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.