Man (20s) dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened overnight at around 3.25am on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny.

The driver of the car, a man in 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transferred to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted, and the local Coroner has been notified.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning, and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time are urged to provide it to gardaĆ­.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.