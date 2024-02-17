Man (20s) dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened overnight at around 3.25am on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny.

The driver of the car, a man in 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transferred to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted, and the local Coroner has been notified.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning, and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time are urged to provide it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.