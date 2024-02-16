Advertisement
A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene Alamy Stock Photo
Tipperary

15-year-old girl dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary

The incident happened yesterday evening at Rearcross.
A 15-YEAR-OLD girl has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

At around 6.45 pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car collision on the R503 at Rearcross.

A 15-year-old girl, a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The three other occupants of that car (a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and another female in her mid-teens), as well as the driver of the second car (an adult female) were transported by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

The deceased 15-year-old girl has been transferred to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road is closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time is requested to provide it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

