Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dublin: 12°C
RollingNews.ie File photo.
# Kinnegad
Man (20) dies after Westmeath car crash
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.
4.6k
0
49 minutes ago

A MAN (20) has died after a crash in Westmeath yesterday evening.

The car he was travelling in struck a parked car and wall on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad shortly before 9.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The driver, also a man aged 20, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The parked car was unoccupied.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the collision – particularly those who may have dash cam footage – to contact them.

The scene remains closed while a forensic examination is carried out, and diversions are in place.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     