Man (20) dies after Westmeath car crash

A MAN (20) has died after a crash in Westmeath yesterday evening.
The car he was travelling in struck a parked car and wall on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad shortly before 9.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The driver, also a man aged 20, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The parked car was unoccupied.
Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the collision – particularly those who may have dash cam footage – to contact them.
The scene remains closed while a forensic examination is carried out, and diversions are in place.
