Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 November 2022
Advertisement

Motorcyclist and pedestrian die in separate road crashes in Louth and Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating both collisions.

1 hour ago 6,320 Views 0 Comments
File photo
File photo
Image: Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock

TWO MEN HAVE died in separate road traffic collisions.

A male motorcyclist (29) died following a collision between his motorbike and a tractor on the R173 at Drummullagh in Omeath, Co Louth, yesterday afternoon.

Separately, a 67-year-old man died after being struck by a car while walking on the N24 at Townspark in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the fatal road traffic collision in Louth. It occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

The fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a tractor. The male motorcyclist (29) was fatally injured and his body was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date, gardaí said. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drummullagh between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the fatal collision in Tipperary.

The male pedestrian (67) was fatally injured. The male driver of the car (42) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

That road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark between 7pm and 8pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie