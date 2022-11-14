Motorcyclist and pedestrian die in separate road crashes in Louth and Tipperary

TWO MEN HAVE died in separate road traffic collisions.

A male motorcyclist (29) died following a collision between his motorbike and a tractor on the R173 at Drummullagh in Omeath, Co Louth, yesterday afternoon.

Separately, a 67-year-old man died after being struck by a car while walking on the N24 at Townspark in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the fatal road traffic collision in Louth. It occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

The fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a tractor. The male motorcyclist (29) was fatally injured and his body was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date, gardaí said. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drummullagh between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the fatal collision in Tipperary.

The male pedestrian (67) was fatally injured. The male driver of the car (42) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

That road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark between 7pm and 8pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.