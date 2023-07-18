Father and son from the midlands die in crash while on holiday in Turkey

A FATHER AND son from the midlands have died in a road traffic collision in Turkey.

The Leinster Express has reported that the father and child are from Co Laois.

It further reports that they were on a family holiday at the time with the father’s partner and two other children, who were not involved in the collision.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” added the Department spokesperson.