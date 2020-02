THE NOW ANNUAL tradition of celebrating all things Father Ted is back this week.

Tedfest takes place from 20-23 February on Inis Mór in the Aran Islands and features such festivities as a Lovely Girls Competition, a Priests Dance Off and the Pan Asian Zen-Off.

With that in mind, we thought we’d quiz you on some of the minor characters who showed their faces on Father Ted over its three-season run.

Just a word of warning. It’s a tough one. Careful now.