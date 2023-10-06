Poll: What's your favourite way to eat potatoes?

AH, THE POTATO.

A staple of Irish diets, a treasured favourite, but one that comes in many shapes and forms.

Today – as we’re sure you remembered as soon as you hopped out of bed – is Bord Bia’s National Potato Day, so we wanted to check in with our readers about their favourite way to consume spuds.

The question might require a lot of soul-searching for some, while others will laugh at the suggestion that anything other than their favourite should even be considered.

Let’s get to it: What’s your favourite way to eat potatoes? For argument’s sake, with your dinner, so we’re excluding crisps (a questionable decision, perhaps).

