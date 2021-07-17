#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 25°C Saturday 17 July 2021
It looks like today could be the hottest day of the year with highs of up to 28 degrees

Today could be the hottest day of the year, according to forecasters.

By Ian Curran Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 1:12 PM
Voleyball players on Sandymount Strand in Dublin today
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TODAY MIGHT BE the hottest day of the year with good sunshine expected throughout the afternoon and temperatures rising to between 24 and 28 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

With temperatures of 27 degrees recorded in parts of the country, yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far.

But today could top Friday’s highs with sweltering conditions expected to continue across the island.

“Today will be a mostly sunny and very warm day but cloud will linger near northwestern coasts and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the south this evening,” Met Éireann forecasters say.

“Highest temperatures generally of 24 to 28 degrees with light variable winds falling calm at times inland.

“Slightly cooler where cloud lingers in the northwest, though, and along coasts where sea breezes develop.”

Balmy conditions are expected to linger for much of the next few days thanks to pressure building above Ireland due to the Azores High, which is blocking out weather from the Atlantic.

Sunday is expected to be dry with sunny spells and temperatures of around 22 to 24 degrees, according to Met Éireann although there is a chance of the odd thundery shower during the evening in the southern half of the country.

With the country sweltering in a heatwave, people are being urged to lash on the suncream if they’re heading out.

The Irish Skin Foundation recommends applying a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ around 20 minutes before going out in the sun. 

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

