Thursday 28 November, 2019
Parents found guilty in Ireland's first female genital mutilation trial

The couple had denied allowing their daughter to be mutilated at their Dublin home in 2016.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 2:53 PM
File photo of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE PARENTS OF a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) have been found guilty of allowing the act to take place.

After deliberating for two hours and 50 minutes, a jury of eight men and four women today found the married couple guilty of FGM and of a separate charge of neglect related to the same incident on 16 September 2016. 

The couple, who can’t be named for legal reasons, are the first people to be convicted of carrying out FGM in Ireland.

The practice, which refers to the ritual cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons, has been outlawed here since 2012.

The couple will be sentenced at a later date.

The man, aged in his 30s, and the woman, aged in her 20s, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. They had claimed their daughter sustained her injuries after falling onto a toy while not wearing a nappy at the family’s Dublin home.

This version of events was disputed by three medical experts over the course of the trial, which began before Judge Elma Sheahan at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last week.

The State did not argue that the couple carried out FGM on their daughter themselves, rather that “aided and abetted, counselled or procured FGM” to take place.

The couple took their daughter to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) on 16 September 2016 and asked for immediate assistance because she was bleeding.

The young girl, who was just under two years old at the time, had to undergo surgery to stop the bleeding, the court heard.

Professor Thambipillai Sri Paran, the paediatric surgeon who carried out the procedure, last week told the court he believed the injury the girl sustained was non-accidental. Part of the girl’s clitoris was missing, consistent with FGM Type 1, the court heard.

The toy the girl was alleged to have fallen on is an activity centre with a steering wheel and other protruding objects but no sharp edges, the court was told.

“The story didn’t match the injury that I saw,” Paran said last week, adding: “When the story and the injury doesn’t tally, we know we are legally obliged to raise the alarm.”

More to follow…

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

