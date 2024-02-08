Female pedestrian in her 70s dies after being struck by a jeep in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dublin.

The fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a pedestrian happened shortly before 7am this morning on Ballinteer Avenue in Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to St James’s Hospital but has since been pronounced deceased.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

Ballinteer Avenue was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Ballinteer Avenue area between 6:40am and 7am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blackrock on 01 6665200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.