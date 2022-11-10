Female pedestrian seriously injured following collision with a tractor in Co Monaghan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN HAS been “seriously injured” in a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co Monaghan.
The incident happened yesterday evening shortly before 6pm on Main Street in Carrickmacross.
A tractor struck a female pedestrian in her early 30s and she was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she is currently receiving treatment.
The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
The Main Street of Carrickmacross is currently closed and local diversions are in place, while a garda spokesperson says investigations are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS