Female pedestrian seriously injured following collision with a tractor in Co Monaghan

A WOMAN HAS been “seriously injured” in a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co Monaghan.

The incident happened yesterday evening shortly before 6pm on Main Street in Carrickmacross.

A tractor struck a female pedestrian in her early 30s and she was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

The Main Street of Carrickmacross is currently closed and local diversions are in place, while a garda spokesperson says investigations are ongoing.