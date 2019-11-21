Fermanagh machete attack: Gardaí make three arrests over social media 'threats to kill'

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in recent days in relation to threats to kill and cause serious harm to people made on social media.

It’s believed the arrests may be connected to last weekend’s machete attack carried out at a house in Co Fermanagh.

This morning, gardaí conducted a number of planned searches in the Athlone area, searching for weapons which were displayed in these videos and media devices used in the commission of these crimes.

A number of electronic devices and weapons were seized during the searches, gardaí said in a statement.

The searches involved Garda resources from Athlone and the Regional Support Unit.

During the course of these searches, three men were arrested (one aged in his late 40s and the other two aged in their 20s).

They are currently being detained at Mullingar and Athlone Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí in Athlone are liaising with the PSNI in relation to those arrested and the social media videos.

It is believed the arrests may be connected to last weekend’s machete attack in which a gang forced entry into the property at Trasna way, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh on Saturday evening and attacked a woman and 13-year-old girl inside.

The teenage girl sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg.

A baby was present at the scene but was unharmed in the incident.

On Monday, a relative said the teenager was protecting her 11-month-old nephew when the attack happened.