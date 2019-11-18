'She is a hero': Girl (13) was protecting 11-month-old nephew when stabbed

A 13-YEAR-old girl who is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night was protecting her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of armed men, a relative has said.
The attack happened at a house in Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh. The PSNI said a gang carrying machetes forced entry into the property and attacked a woman and girl inside. They also said a baby was present at the scene but was unharmed.
The 13-year-old sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition. The 41-year-old woman who was in the house with her was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but was discharged from hospital.
Elizabeth Joyce, a relative of the girl, told BBC News NI that the 13-year-old tried to protect her baby nephew from the gang.
“The baby was unharmed because his auntie is a hero,” she said. “She’s 13-years-old and she threw her whole self over that baby and she saved his life. She is a hero.”
Joyce, who was also injured in the attack, said: “It is something that we will never get over.”
Police are treating the incident as attempted murder. The PSNI has said it is “determined to find the men responsible” for this attack.
