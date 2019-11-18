This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She is a hero': Girl (13) was protecting 11-month-old nephew when stabbed

The girl was seriously injured when a gang of men armed with machetes forced their way into a house in Lisnaskea.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 18 Nov 2019, 2:48 PM
15 minutes ago 2,074 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4895689
The attack happened on Saturday night at a house in Trasna Way.
Image: Google Street View
The attack happened on Saturday night at a house in Trasna Way.
The attack happened on Saturday night at a house in Trasna Way.
Image: Google Street View

A 13-YEAR-old girl who is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night was protecting her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of armed men, a relative has said. 

The attack happened at a house in Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh. The PSNI said a gang carrying machetes forced entry into the property and attacked a woman and girl inside. They also said a baby was present at the scene but was unharmed. 

The 13-year-old sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition. The 41-year-old woman who was in the house with her was also treated for stab wounds to her leg but was discharged from hospital. 

Elizabeth Joyce, a relative of the girl, told BBC News NI that the 13-year-old tried to protect her baby nephew from the gang. 

“The baby was unharmed because his auntie is a hero,” she said. “She’s 13-years-old and she threw her whole self over that baby and she saved his life. She is a hero.”

Joyce, who was also injured in the attack, said: “It is something that we will never get over.”

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.  The PSNI has said it is “determined to find the men responsible” for this attack. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie