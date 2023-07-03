Man (20s) dies following Fermoy crash, driver due to appear in court

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a car crash in Fermoy, Co Cork.

He was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the two vehicle collision that occurred at around 8.40 pm on Saturday evening.

The young man was in a critical condition when he was removed from the scene by emergency services, he later died.

A man in his 30s who was driving one of the cars was arrested by Gardaí at the scene of the incident, and is due to appear in Mallow District Court this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this crash to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.