Fianna Fáil adds senators Chambers and Blaney to 'ambitious' Midlands-North West ticket

FIANNA FÁIL HAS added not one but two further candidates to its Midlands-North-West ticket for the European elections.

Barry Cowen won a selection convention ballot last month against Senators Niall Blaney and Lisa Chambers – but now Blaney and Chambers are set to run too, in a surprise move.

Fianna Fáil has not had an MEP in the constituency since Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher lost his seat a decade ago.

The European elections will take place in June. The Midlands-North-West constituency will elect five MEPs.

Commenting on the addition, Director of Elections Minister Darragh O’Brien said the “ambitious” ticket “represents the best of what Fianna Fáil offers”.

He described Cowen, Blaney and Chambers as “three highly committed, hard-working and able public representatives” who can “fight for Ireland in Europe”.

“This is also a very geographically well-balanced ticket, with the candidates strategically spread across a vast geographic constituency,” he said.

The three candidates will be up against sitting Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh and Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly.

Sinn Féin has nominated Northern Irish MP Michelle Gildernew and current MEP Chris MacManus to contest the Ireland Midlands North-West constituency.

People Before Profit, which currently holds no seats in the European parliament, announced last month that Dr Brian O’Boyle will run in the constituency.

The Labour Party has yet to announce any candidates there.

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is vying for a seat, and Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flannagan, a current MEP for the constituency, has confirmed he is seeking to be re-elected in June.

Right-wing party The Irish Freedom Party announced it will be contesting the elections. The party does not currently have any elected representatives at national, European or local level.

Party leader Hermann Kelly will contest in Ireland Midlands North-West.