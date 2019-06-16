This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll shows drop in support for Fine Gael as Fianna Fáil surges ahead

The poll shows that support for Fine Gael is at its lowest point since Leo Varadkar became taoiseach two years ago.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 12:49 PM
38 minutes ago 3,043 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4684640
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SUPPORT FOR FINE Gael has dropped by five percentage points behind their rivals Fianna Fáil, a new opinion poll has shown.

A Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes opinion poll has put support for Fianna Fáíl at 28%, five points higher than Fine Gael, which has dropped by five points to 23%.

The poll shows that support for Fine Gael is at its lowest point since Leo Varadkar became taoiseach two years ago. 

Speaking yesterday on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show, Varadkar said that his party hadn’t done as well as they had hoped in the local elections.

He said that in Dublin, a lot of votes that would have gone to Fine Gael in more affluent areas voted for the Green party, and said “we need to respond to what that means”.

He said that although unemployment was down and “people have more money in their pockets”, Varadkar said that voters “are not going back to us” and had “gone back to Fianna Fáil, so there’s an issue there for us.”

The poll will also be bad news for Sinn Féin, with support for the party plummeting seven percentage points to just 12% – the points below its general election result. 

Sinn Féin took a hammering in the recent local and European elections, losing two of its sitting MEPs and a number of councillors.

Meanwhile, public support for the Green Party has surged by five points to 11%. The party had a very strong election, greatly increasing its representation on local councils. 

In terms of party leaders, satisfaction with Micheál Martin is highest at 46%. Varadkar’s support has dropped by three points 39%, while support for Mary Lou McDonald has dropped seven points to 32%. 

The full state of the parties is as follows:

  • Fianna Fáil 28 (no change)
  • Fine Gael 23 (-5)
  • Sinn Féin 12 (-7)
  • Independents / Others 13 (+4)
  • Green Party 11 (+6)
  • Labour 5 (+1)
  • Independent Alliance 3 (no change)
  • Solidarity / PBP 2 (-1)
  • Aontú 1 (+1)
  • Renua 1 (+1)
  • Social Democrats 1 (no change) 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie