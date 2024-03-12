Three Fianna Fáil politicians say they voted against Government's yes-yes position in referendums

A NUMBER OF Fianna Fáil politicians have revealed that they went against the Government’s yes-yes position and voted no in one or both of Fridays referendums.

Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea have said they voted no to both amendments while TD Niamh Smyth has said she opted for yes in the family vote and no in the care vote.

In a statement provided to The Journal, Chambers said she was always going to vote against the care amendment but was only swayed at the last minute towards voting against the family amendment after seeing the Attorney General’s leaked advice, which was published by The Ditch.

“I went out on one canvass a few weeks back at the start of the campaign when I was supporting a yes vote in the family referendum,” she said.

“I didn’t participate in any debates or ask for a yes vote on my social media platforms. I was never supporting the care proposal for the simple reason that the word ‘mother’ was being removed from the constitution.

“I changed my mind on the family question when I read the AG advice just before polling. I think probably a lot of people were swayed by the AG advice.”

Chambers is due to run for a seat in the European Parliament this June in the Midlands-North-West constituency.

Niamh Smyth said that while she did “a little bit” of canvassing for a yes-yes vote in the build-up, on the day of the referendums she voted against the care amendment because of concerns she had heard raised by advocates for people with disabilities, particularly independent senator Tom Clonan.

She told RTÉ Radio that she listened to the debate and the views of those advocates who she said “felt the wording wasn’t strong enough and didn’t represent what they want to see in our Constitution. And for that reason, I voted no”.

Over the weekend, Willie O’Dea tweeted a strongly worded criticism of his party. He also told RTÉ he had voted no to both amendments and that he had not canvassed in favour of a yes-yes vote.

He added that he answered questions about the referendums while campaigning for local candidates and he did his best to explain the amendments.

In his tweet, he said “Fianna Fáil needs to get back to basics & abandon the Hate Speech Bill etc. Focus on Housing, Health and Law & Order and stop playing to the woke gallery.

“Start listening to the people, stop talking down to them and stop listening to the out of touch Greens & NGOs.”

Responding to the news that Lisa Chambers had voted no despite having campaigned for yes, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I vote the way I campaigned”.

“If I ask people to vote yes, I vote yes. If I ask people to vote no, I vote no. If I ask people to vote for a particular candidate, I vote for that candidate,” he said.

Asked if he was confident the majority of the Fine Gael parliamentary party had supported the referenda, he replied: “The majority? Absolutely.”

Further pressed on whether any of his party colleagues had told him they had not voted in favour of the amendments, the Fine Gael leader replied: “Not yet.”

One Fine Gael TD, Ciaran Cannon of Galway East, said he did not canvass door to door in the weeks leading up to the votes.

“I think at this point in politics, both here nationally in Ireland and indeed internationally, we’re seeing a shift towards campaigns being orchestrated, and won and lost, generally in the media, be it on the mainstream media or on social media,” he told RTÉ.

Limerick Green Party TD Brian Ledden said that he had not campaigned either, apart from some social media posts and “some media stuff”.

“I hold my hands up,” he said, admitting that since he’s a member of a government party and because many in the Green Party had worked hard on the campaign, “it’s not good enough and I have to accept that”.

Includes reporting from Press Association