Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Fianna Fáil to back Sinn Féin's rent freeze bill

The bill would see rents frozen for the next three years.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 1:38 PM
30 minutes ago 2,683 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4925675
Protesters at a housing rally last year.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Protesters at a housing rally last year.
Protesters at a housing rally last year.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL WILL back Sinn Féin’s rent freeze bill when the Dáil votes on the proposed legislation next week. 

The bill, which will be debated today, would put a freeze on rents for the next three years. 

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly said he believes the idea would provide a workable short-term solution.

“In an emergency you have to look at a lot of different options”.

Donnelly said the country has transitioned under Fine Gael from one of home ownership to a country where ‘we are tenants of’ foreign investors and vulture funds who pay little or no tax.

His party colleague John Curran also said he believes rental prices should be frozen “for a period of time”.

This would not be the first time Fianna Fáil supported Sinn Féin in a Dáil vote. In July, for example, they voted against the government on a Sinn Féin motion calling for a rejection of the Mercosur deal.

Last week Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said this was the Fianna Fáil leader’s chance to “put his money where his mouth is and decide if his party is willing to support renters”.

