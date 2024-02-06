Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey, son of Charles Haughey, will not contest next general election

FIANNA FÁIL TD Seán Haughey, son of former Taoiseach Charles Haughey, has this evening announced that he will not contest the next general election.

He informed the Fianna Fáil organisation in Dublin Bay North of his decision this evening.

Haughey said he has devoted his adult life to public service, but feels that “now is the right time to step down from frontline politics”.

He was first elected to Dublin City Council in 1985, and went on to serve as Lord Mayor of Dublin, Senator, TD, and Minister of State for Education.

“I am extremely grateful to my constituents for their loyal support down through the years and wish to thank them for the trust they placed in me to be their representative in Dáil Éireann,” said Haughey.

Haughey added that he found it “enormously fulfilling to be able to give advice and assistance to hundreds of individuals, groups, and organisations”.

“I am also proud that I could carry on a family tradition of public service in the constituency dating right back to the 1950s,” said Haughey.

He thanked his wife Orla, his four children, his extended family, party members and friends for their “unfailing help and encouragement in all my election campaigns”.

Advertisement

2016 image of Seán Haughey arriving at the RDS count centre for the 2016 general election with his wife Orla RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Haughey added that he remains “fully committed to Fianna Fáil as a democratic party, at the centre of Irish political life, advancing a caring social philosophy, and capable of resolving the many and varied problems that we now face”.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin praised Haughey as a “man of great integrity, a fine parliamentarian and someone who takes pride in being meticulous in every aspect of his work”.

Martin added: “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to the well-being of those he represents.

“Seán has always placed the interests of his constituents at the forefront of his efforts.

“He possesses a deep understanding of the weight of the responsibility entrusted upon him and his dedication to serving his community has been unwavering.”

Martin added that Haughey “recognises the importance of fostering understanding and cooperation on the international stage and has always maintained a deep interest in global affairs, particularly in the Middle East”.

“It has been a great honour to work alongside him, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks and best wishes to Seán on my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, as he embarks on a new chapter,” said Martin.

As well as being the son of Charles Haughey, Seán Haughey is also the grandson of Seán Lemass, both former taoisigh.

He is the third politician from the Dublin Bay North constituency to announce they will not contest the next general election – after Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton announced he would step down and Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin announced his candidacy for the European Parliament elections in June.