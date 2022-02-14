Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Romantic Drama Pick
The English Patient
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
In a field hospital in Italy, Canadian nurse Hana (Juliette Binoche) cares for a pilot (Ralph Fiennes) who suffered horrific burns in a plane crash. He cannot remember his name and has no identification so they refer to him as ‘The English Patient’. As the two get to know each other and he shares scraps of information that come back to him, Hana begins to piece his life together. Directed by Anthony Minghella.
Your Thriller Sequel Pick
Angel Has Fallen
- FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday
After an assassination attempt on US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, his trusted secret service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused. Mike becomes a man on the run, trying to evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.
Your Supernatural Action Pick
Fistful of Vengeance
- Netflix from Thursday
A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai (Iko Uwais) tracks a killer to Bangkok. Directed by Roel Reiné.
Your Romantic Comedy Pick
27 Dresses
- RTÉ2 at 10pm pm Friday
Always the bridesmaid, Jane (Katherine Heigl) is great at taking care of other people, but struggles to reach out and grab the things she wants. After serving as bridesmaid 27 times, she now faces standing on the sidelines again as her sister marries the man she has been secretly in love with. Directed by Anne Fletcher.
Your Biopic Pick
Race
- RTÉ2 at 2.40pm on Sunday
This biographical sports drama tells the story of US athlete Jesse Owens, and the difficulties he faced in his journey while taking part in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
