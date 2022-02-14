#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 14 Feb 2022, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 2,614 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682504

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

The English Patient

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Miramax/YouTube

In a field hospital in Italy, Canadian nurse Hana (Juliette Binoche) cares for a pilot (Ralph Fiennes) who suffered horrific burns in a plane crash. He cannot remember his name and has no identification so they refer to him as ‘The English Patient’. As the two get to know each other and he shares scraps of information that come back to him, Hana begins to piece his life together. Directed by Anthony Minghella.

Your Thriller Sequel Pick

Angel Has Fallen

  • FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

After an assassination attempt on US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, his trusted secret service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused. Mike becomes a man on the run, trying to evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

Your Supernatural Action Pick

Fistful of Vengeance

  • Netflix from Thursday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai (Iko Uwais) tracks a killer to Bangkok. Directed by Roel Reiné.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

27 Dresses

  • RTÉ2 at 10pm pm Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Always the bridesmaid, Jane (Katherine Heigl) is great at taking care of other people, but struggles to reach out and grab the things she wants. After serving as bridesmaid 27 times, she now faces standing on the sidelines again as her sister marries the man she has been secretly in love with. Directed by Anne Fletcher.

Your Biopic Pick

Race

  • RTÉ2 at 2.40pm on Sunday

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

This biographical sports drama tells the story of US athlete Jesse Owens, and the difficulties he faced in his journey while taking part in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie