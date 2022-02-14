Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

The English Patient

TG4 at 9.30pm today

In a field hospital in Italy, Canadian nurse Hana (Juliette Binoche) cares for a pilot (Ralph Fiennes) who suffered horrific burns in a plane crash. He cannot remember his name and has no identification so they refer to him as ‘The English Patient’. As the two get to know each other and he shares scraps of information that come back to him, Hana begins to piece his life together. Directed by Anthony Minghella.

Your Thriller Sequel Pick

Angel Has Fallen

FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday

After an assassination attempt on US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, his trusted secret service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused. Mike becomes a man on the run, trying to evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

Your Supernatural Action Pick

Fistful of Vengeance

Netflix from Thursday

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai (Iko Uwais) tracks a killer to Bangkok. Directed by Roel Reiné.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

27 Dresses

RTÉ2 at 10pm pm Friday

Always the bridesmaid, Jane (Katherine Heigl) is great at taking care of other people, but struggles to reach out and grab the things she wants. After serving as bridesmaid 27 times, she now faces standing on the sidelines again as her sister marries the man she has been secretly in love with. Directed by Anne Fletcher.

Your Biopic Pick

Race

RTÉ2 at 2.40pm on Sunday

This biographical sports drama tells the story of US athlete Jesse Owens, and the difficulties he faced in his journey while taking part in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.