Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Sci-Fi Thriller Pick

The Adjustment Bureau

TG4 at 9.30pm today

David (Matt Damon), a politician who is on his way to winning a seat in the US Senate falls in love with Elise (Emily Blunt), a talented ballet dancer. But a mysterious group of men in suits conspire to keep them apart. The decisions he makes will determine their fate. Directed by George Nolfi.

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

Gods of Egypt

FilmFour at 6.35pm on Tuesday

Set (Gerard Butler), the God of the underworld, has taken over Egypt and enslaved its citizens. Bek (Brenton Thwaites), a brave mortal, teams up with the Horus (Nikolj Coster-Waldau), the son of the former king of Egypt to save its people. Directed by Alex Proyas.

Your Based-on-a-True-Story Drama

Stronger

RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Friday

After losing his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal) struggles to adjust to his new life. Directed by David Gordon Green.

Your Teen Romantic Comedy Pick

It Takes Three

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

When the coolest guy in school (David Gridley) realises that the new girl (Mikey Madison) sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd (Jared Gilman) to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style. Directed by Scott Coffey.

Your Horror Thriller Pick

Choose or Die

Netflix from Friday

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends (Asa Butterfield and Iola Evans) reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. Directed by Toby Meakins.