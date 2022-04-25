Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Based-on-a-True-Story Thriller

Silverton Siege

Netflix from Wednesday

A trio of freedom fighters end up in a stand-off with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage situation. The film is inspired by the real life incident that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement and features Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus, and Arnold Vosloo. Directed by Mandla Walter Dube.

Your Classic End-of-the-World Flick Pick

The Day After Tomorrow

FilmFour at 6.40pm on Thursday

After a series of weather disasters across the world, everyone begins to realise a new ice age is approaching, paleoclimatologist Jack Hill (Dennis Quaid) races to get to his son Sam (Jake Syllenhaal) who is with friends in New York to attend an event. Directed by Roland Emmerich.

Your Crime Thriller Pick

The Good Liar

RTÉ2 at 10pm on Friday

Conman Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), who is worth millions. What should have been a simple swindle escalates into something far more dangerous. Directed by Bill Condon.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

The Ugly Truth

Amazon Prime Video from Saturday

An arrogant TV commentator (Gerard Butler) makes a bet with his producer (Katherine Heigl) that he will quit his job if his tips on charming a man don’t work. Directed by Robert Luketic.

Your Family Friendly Pick

The BFG

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

A friendly giant takes an orphan girl to a magical land where they fight to stop dangerous creatures that are invading the human world. Starring Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill and Penelope Wilton. Directed by Steven Spielberg.