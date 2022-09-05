Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Long Shot
Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) used to babysit for Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogan). Now he’s a journalist and she’s Secretary of State – and potentially on track to become the next US President. After they meet at a charity fundraiser she decides to hire him as a speechwriter and a new type of relationship between them begins to grow. Directed by Jonathan Levine.
Alita: Battle Angel
Alita (Rosa Salazar) wakes up with no memory of who she is and in a future world she does not recognise. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realises that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Directed by Robert Rodriguez.
Danny Boy
British soldier Brian Wood (Anthony Boyle) is accused of war crimes in Iraq. He goes head-to-head with human rights lawyer Phil Shiner (Toby Jones) in one of the biggest ever public inquiries. Directed by Sam Miller.
End of the Road
Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges star in this road trip thriller about a of two kids who is relocating across the country with her family. Their move is thrown into chaos when they witness a murder – now the murderer will stop at nothing to find them.
The Invisible Man
After Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) manages to escape from her abusive partner (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) she learns he has taken his own life. But she soon begins to suspect he faked his own death and her life and the lives of those around her are at risk. Directed by Leigh Whannell.
