Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Heist
When an attempt to rob a casino owned by a gangster (Robert De Niro) goes awry, Vaughn (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Cox (Dave Bautista) end up hijacking a bus and taking the passengers hostage. Now they’re being chased by both the police and the gangster’s henchmen. Directed by Scott Mann.
Sins of Our Mother
Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of faith. But something went very wrong and now she’s waiting to stand trial in connection with a number of deaths, including the deaths of two of her children. In this documentary, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide insight into his family’s backstory. Directed by Skye Borgman.
Goodnight Mommy
When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages they immediately sense that something doesn’t add up. As she begins to set strange new house rules and exhibit unsettling behaviour they begin to suspect this woman is not their mother at all. Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.
The Informer
A former Special ops soldier (Joel Kinnaman) is given a chance for early release from prison by becoming an informant for the FBI. But when a sting goes south, he finds himself back in prison spearheading a drug operation from the inside in a last-ditch attempt to win his freedom and protect his family. Starring Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen. Directed by Steven Soderbergh.
Bohemian Rhapsody
This film traces the meteoric rise of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and Queen through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. Directed by Bryan Singer.
