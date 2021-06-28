Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Shooter

Film4 tomorrow at 9pm

A former Marine Corps sniper who leaves the military after a mission goes bad is pressed back into service. But when he is double-crossed again, now the subject of a nationwide manhunt, he begins his revenge, which will take down the most powerful people in the country.

Your Drama Pick

The Mule

RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm

Earl Stone, a man in his 80s facing foreclosure of his business, is offered a job that will simple require him to drive. But he soon realises he has signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

The Tomorrow War

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrives from the year 2051 to warn that mankind in the future is losing a global war against an alien species. The only hope is for soldiers and civilians from the present to join the fight.

Your Horror Pick

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Netflix from Friday

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The first in a trilogy on Netflix to be released in July.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

RTÉ One on Saturday at 6.35pm

After escaping to Africa on their last adventure, Alex and his friends set off to return home to their beloved Central Park Zoo in NYC – and they will do what it takes to get there.