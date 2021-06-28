#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Shooter

  • Film4 tomorrow at 9pm

A former Marine Corps sniper who leaves the military after a mission goes bad is pressed back into service. But when he is double-crossed again, now the subject of a nationwide manhunt, he begins his revenge, which will take down the most powerful people in the country.

Your Drama Pick

The Mule

  • RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Earl Stone, a man in his 80s facing foreclosure of his business, is offered a job that will simple require him to drive. But he soon realises he has signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

The Tomorrow War

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrives from the year 2051 to warn that mankind in the future is losing a global war against an alien species. The only hope is for soldiers and civilians from the present to join the fight.

Your Horror Pick

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

  • Netflix from Friday

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The first in a trilogy on Netflix to be released in July.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

  • RTÉ One on Saturday at 6.35pm

Source: Paramount Pictures India/YouTube

After escaping to Africa on their last adventure, Alex and his friends set off to return home to their beloved Central Park Zoo in NYC – and they will do what it takes to get there.

