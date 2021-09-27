#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 27 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,934 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5559096

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Biopic Pick

I, Tonya

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Universal Pictures All-Access/YouTube

Based on true events, the film tells the story of one of America’s most iconic figure skaters, Tonya Harding (played by Margot Robbie), and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Directed by Craig Gillespie.

Your Cold War Thriller Pick

Bridge of Spies

  • FilmFour at 6.15pm on Thursday

Source: 20th Century Studios UK/YouTube

James Donovan (Tom Hanks), a Brooklyn lawyer, finds himself thrust into the centre of the Cold War when the CIA sends him on the near-impossible task to negotiate the release of a captured American pilot. On top of that, he is tasked with defending a Soviet spy (Mark Rylance) in court. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Your Documentary Pick

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

  • Netflix

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claimed multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Your Fact-Based Drama Pick

Detroit

  • RTÉ 2 at 10pm on Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Annapurna Pictures/YouTube

A raid by a rogue group of police officers in 1967 triggers large-scale riots across the city. Based on real events and directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

Your Action Pick

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Saturday

Source: Mission Impossible/YouTube

When his elite organisation is shut down by the CIA, agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) race against time to stop the rise of a dangerous network of rogue operatives turned traitors. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie