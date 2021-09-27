Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Biopic Pick

I, Tonya

TG4 at 9.30pm today

Based on true events, the film tells the story of one of America’s most iconic figure skaters, Tonya Harding (played by Margot Robbie), and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Directed by Craig Gillespie.

Your Cold War Thriller Pick

Bridge of Spies

FilmFour at 6.15pm on Thursday

James Donovan (Tom Hanks), a Brooklyn lawyer, finds himself thrust into the centre of the Cold War when the CIA sends him on the near-impossible task to negotiate the release of a captured American pilot. On top of that, he is tasked with defending a Soviet spy (Mark Rylance) in court. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Your Documentary Pick

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Netflix

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claimed multiple personalities control his behaviour, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Your Fact-Based Drama Pick

Detroit

RTÉ 2 at 10pm on Friday

A raid by a rogue group of police officers in 1967 triggers large-scale riots across the city. Based on real events and directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

Your Action Pick

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Saturday

When his elite organisation is shut down by the CIA, agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) race against time to stop the rise of a dangerous network of rogue operatives turned traitors. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie.