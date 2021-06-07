#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 June 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,384 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459943

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.    

Your Comedy Pick

Yesterday

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm today

When musician Jack wakes up after being hit by a bus, he is the only person who can remember the Beatles and their music. He’s faced with a dilemma: Should he claim their songs as his own and try to make his millions?

Your Action Pick

The Outpost

  • Amazon Prime Video

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

Based on true events, a team of US soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents.

Your New Release Pick

Awake

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her own mind spiral into chaos.

Your Thriller Pick

The Contract

  • Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

A former cop who takes his teenage son on a hiking trip encounters a hitman who is avoiding capture by the FBI. He is determined to bring back the man so he can face justice, but finds himself up against the assassin’s team.

Your Adventure Pick

Independence Day: Resurgence

  • E4 at 8pm on Sunday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Two decades after the Earth was saved from an invasion, recovered alien technology has been used to develop a sophisticated defence system to protect the planet. But when the aliens return, nothing can prepare the world for their advanced and unprecedented force.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

