Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Comedy Pick
Yesterday
- RTÉ One at 9.30pm today
When musician Jack wakes up after being hit by a bus, he is the only person who can remember the Beatles and their music. He’s faced with a dilemma: Should he claim their songs as his own and try to make his millions?
Your Action Pick
The Outpost
- Amazon Prime Video
Based on true events, a team of US soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents.
Your New Release Pick
Awake
- Netflix from Wednesday
After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her own mind spiral into chaos.
Your Thriller Pick
The Contract
- Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday
A former cop who takes his teenage son on a hiking trip encounters a hitman who is avoiding capture by the FBI. He is determined to bring back the man so he can face justice, but finds himself up against the assassin’s team.
Your Adventure Pick
Independence Day: Resurgence
- E4 at 8pm on Sunday
Two decades after the Earth was saved from an invasion, recovered alien technology has been used to develop a sophisticated defence system to protect the planet. But when the aliens return, nothing can prepare the world for their advanced and unprecedented force.
