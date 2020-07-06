Quiz: How well do you know the soundtracks to these films?

THIS MORNING’S ANNOUNCEMENT of the death of composer Ennio Morricone will come as sad news to film fans around the world.
The Italian composed the scores of more than 500 movies, including The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso, as well as Spaghetti Westerns like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.
In Morricone’s honour, we’ve put together a quiz on film scores and soundtracks. How many of them are you familiar with?
