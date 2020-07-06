This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know the soundtracks to these films?

Test your knowledge of the sounds of the big screen.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 6 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,787 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142479

THIS MORNING’S ANNOUNCEMENT of the death of composer Ennio Morricone will come as sad news to film fans around the world.

The Italian composed the scores of more than 500 movies, including The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso, as well as Spaghetti Westerns like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

In Morricone’s honour, we’ve put together a quiz on film scores and soundtracks. How many of them are you familiar with?

Morricone won his first Oscar for Best Original Score at the age of 86 for which 2015 film?
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Hateful Eight

Sicario
Bridge of Spies
Which Kool and the Gang song plays from the car stereo during the famous 'Royale with Cheese' scene in Pulp Fiction?
Get Down On It
Jungle Boogie

Celebration
Ladies Night
Who composed the score to Jaws?
Danny Elfman
Hans Zimmer

Ennio Morricone
John Williams
Which Iggy Pop song plays over the opening high-street chase sequence in Trainspotting?
Lust for Life
The Passenger

Night Clubbing
Real Wild Child
Which Pink Floyd album is often mooted as an 'alternative' soundtrack to The Wizard of Oz?
The Piper at the Gates of Dawn
Wish You Were Here

Dark Side of the Moon
The Wall
The soundtrack to which film spent 24 consecutive weeks at number one in the US in 1978?
Grease
Star Wars

The Deer Hunter
Saturday Night Fever
Which of the following does not feature in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey?
'Also sprach Zarathustra' by Richard Strauss
'The Blue Danube' by Johann Strauss II

'Ride of the Valkyries' by Richard Wagner
'Lux Aeterna' by György Ligeti
Who among the following has not sung a James Bond theme?
Adele
Liza Minnelli

Alicia Keyes
Sheryl Crow
Which songwriting duo featured heavily on the soundtrack to the 1968 film The Graduate?
Lennon and McCartney
Burt Bacharach and Hal David

Simon and Garfunkel
Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus
And finally, complete the lyric (and name the film the song is from): Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about?
Shaft
Annie

Matilda
Michael Collins
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

