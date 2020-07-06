Quiz: How well do you know the soundtracks to these films?

THIS MORNING’S ANNOUNCEMENT of the death of composer Ennio Morricone will come as sad news to film fans around the world.

The Italian composed the scores of more than 500 movies, including The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso, as well as Spaghetti Westerns like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

In Morricone’s honour, we’ve put together a quiz on film scores and soundtracks. How many of them are you familiar with?

Morricone won his first Oscar for Best Original Score at the age of 86 for which 2015 film? Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Hateful Eight

Sicario Bridge of Spies Which Kool and the Gang song plays from the car stereo during the famous 'Royale with Cheese' scene in Pulp Fiction? Get Down On It Jungle Boogie

Celebration Ladies Night Who composed the score to Jaws? Danny Elfman Hans Zimmer

Ennio Morricone John Williams Which Iggy Pop song plays over the opening high-street chase sequence in Trainspotting? Lust for Life The Passenger

Night Clubbing Real Wild Child Which Pink Floyd album is often mooted as an 'alternative' soundtrack to The Wizard of Oz? The Piper at the Gates of Dawn Wish You Were Here

Dark Side of the Moon The Wall The soundtrack to which film spent 24 consecutive weeks at number one in the US in 1978? Grease Star Wars

The Deer Hunter Saturday Night Fever Which of the following does not feature in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey? 'Also sprach Zarathustra' by Richard Strauss 'The Blue Danube' by Johann Strauss II

'Ride of the Valkyries' by Richard Wagner 'Lux Aeterna' by György Ligeti Who among the following has not sung a James Bond theme? Adele Liza Minnelli

Alicia Keyes Sheryl Crow Which songwriting duo featured heavily on the soundtrack to the 1968 film The Graduate? Lennon and McCartney Burt Bacharach and Hal David

Simon and Garfunkel Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus And finally, complete the lyric (and name the film the song is from): Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about? Shaft Annie

