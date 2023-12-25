Here's every film on RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin Media today and tomorrow

WELL, HERE WE are again. Another Christmas, another rake of festive films to snuggle up in front of.
Maybe you watch the same films every year and are looking for your favourite Christmas classics, or perhaps you’re keen to catch up on some more recent releases.
Either way, this year’s TV offerings should have you covered.
Here’s a list of every film on TG4, RTÉ and Virgin Media today and tomorrow.
Christmas Day
TG4
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – 8am
- Finian’s Rainbow (1968) – 9:30am
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 12:20pm
- Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – 2pm
- Into the West (1992) – 6:15pm
- Róise & Frank (2022) – 8pm
RTE 1
- Some Like It Hot (1959) – 8am
- Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008) – 12:25pm
- The Jungle Book (1967) – 1:25pm
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) – 2:40pm
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018) – 4pm
- The Lion King (2019) – 6:15pm
- Belfast (2021) – 9:35pm
- The Godfather Part II (1974) – 11:10pm
- The Verdict (1982) – 2:20am
RTE 2
- Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) – 7:30am
- Puffin Rock and the New Friends (2023) – 8:45am
- The Witches (2020) – 10am
- Mirror Mirror (2012) – 11:40am
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – 1:25pm
- Sing (2016) – 2:55pm
- Spirit Untamed (2021) – 5pm
- Angela’s Christmas Wish (2017) – 6:20pm
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) – 7:05pm
- Coming 2 America (2021) – 9pm
- The Hangover Part II (2011) – 11:40pm
- Rocky (1976) – 1:15am
Advertisement
Virgin Media One
- The Wizard of Oz (1939) – 4:25pm
- Gran Torino (2008) – 9pm
Virgin Media Two
- The Longest Yard (2005) – 9pm
- The Magnificent Seven (2016) – 11:15pm
St. Stephen’s Day
TG4
- A Star is Born (1954) – 9am
- The Pink Panther (1963) – 1:15pm
- The Boss Baby (2017) – 5pm
- Mise Éire (1959) – 9pm
- Dirty Dancing (1987) – 11:40 pm
RTE One
- High Society (1956) – 8:05am
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) – 10am
- My Fair Lady (1964) – 2:40pm
- Paddington 2 (2017) – 6:30pm
- House of Gucci (2021)- 9:50pm
RTE 2
- Zog (2018) – 7:55am
- Gangsta Granny (2013) – 9:25am
- Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993) – 10:50am
- Madagascar (2005) – 11:25am
- The Great Escape (1963) – 3:20pm
- Be Good or Be Gone (2020)- 11pm
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006) – 12:50am
Virgin Media Two
- Tears of the Sun (2003) – 10pm
have your say