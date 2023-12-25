Here's every film on RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin Media today and tomorrow

WELL, HERE WE are again. Another Christmas, another rake of festive films to snuggle up in front of.

Maybe you watch the same films every year and are looking for your favourite Christmas classics, or perhaps you’re keen to catch up on some more recent releases.

Either way, this year’s TV offerings should have you covered.

Here’s a list of every film on TG4, RTÉ and Virgin Media today and tomorrow.

Christmas Day

TG4

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – 8am

Finian’s Rainbow (1968) – 9:30am

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 12:20pm

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – 2pm

Into the West (1992) – 6:15pm

Róise & Frank (2022) – 8pm

RTE 1

Some Like It Hot (1959) – 8am

Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008) – 12:25pm

The Jungle Book (1967) – 1:25pm

Beauty and the Beast (1991) – 2:40pm

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) – 4pm

The Lion King (2019) – 6:15pm

Belfast (2021) – 9:35pm

The Godfather Part II (1974) – 11:10pm

The Verdict (1982) – 2:20am

RTE 2

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) – 7:30am

Puffin Rock and the New Friends (2023) – 8:45am

The Witches (2020) – 10am

Mirror Mirror (2012) – 11:40am

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – 1:25pm

Sing (2016) – 2:55pm

Spirit Untamed (2021) – 5pm

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2017) – 6:20pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) – 7:05pm

Coming 2 America (2021) – 9pm

The Hangover Part II (2011) – 11:40pm

Rocky (1976) – 1:15am

Virgin Media One

The Wizard of Oz (1939) – 4:25pm

Gran Torino (2008) – 9pm

Virgin Media Two

The Longest Yard (2005) – 9pm

The Magnificent Seven (2016) – 11:15pm

St. Stephen’s Day

TG4

A Star is Born (1954) – 9am

The Pink Panther (1963) – 1:15pm

The Boss Baby (2017) – 5pm

Mise Éire (1959) – 9pm

Dirty Dancing (1987) – 11:40 pm

RTE One

High Society (1956) – 8:05am

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) – 10am

My Fair Lady (1964) – 2:40pm

Paddington 2 (2017) – 6:30pm

House of Gucci (2021)- 9:50pm

RTE 2

Zog (2018) – 7:55am

Gangsta Granny (2013) – 9:25am

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993) – 10:50am

Madagascar (2005) – 11:25am

The Great Escape (1963) – 3:20pm

Be Good or Be Gone (2020)- 11pm

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006) – 12:50am

Virgin Media Two

Tears of the Sun (2003) – 10pm