Dublin: 17 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From Jason Bourne to the Kennedys – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Aoife Barry Monday 25 May 2020, 6:00 PM
24 minutes ago 2,377 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106844

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.  

Family pick

Oaklahoma (1955)

  • Sunday, BBC Two, 2.05pm 

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Take some time out to watch this classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical – you’ll be singing ‘oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day’ before you know it.

Comedy pick

Some Like It Hot (1959)

  • Saturday, BBC Two, 3.40pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This classic comedy – starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe – is such a treat to watch. Settle down with the family and enjoy the gas capers this trio get up to.

Streaming pick 

The Half Of It

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This sweet rom-com is about a guy who falls in love with a beautiful classmate – and hires another classmate to help him woo her. Only this classmate falls for the gal too.

Drama pick 

The Glass Castle (2017)

  • Tonight, TG4, 9.30pm 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Based on a true story, this is about a young woman who grows up with dramatic and peripatetic parents, and struggles with her relationship with them. Stars Woody Harrelson and Brie Larson. 

Action pick

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

  • Friday, Virgin Media One, 9pm  

Source: Mission Impossible/YouTube

Tom Cruise is his best stunt-creating self in this 2015 Mission: Impossible film.

Sci-fi pick

Z for Zachariah (2014)

  • Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.45pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Margot Robbie stars as a woman lives alone on a farm that belonged to her family in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse. Her simple life is disrupted by the appearance of a second survivor – but the arrival of a third individual threatens everything they have built. Also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine.

And finally… one to avoid

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 9.40pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

This sequel visits the world of Independence Day 20 years after the original event. But do yourself a favour and watch the original instead.  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

