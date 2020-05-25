Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.
Family pick
Oaklahoma (1955)
- Sunday, BBC Two, 2.05pm
Take some time out to watch this classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical – you’ll be singing ‘oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day’ before you know it.
Comedy pick
Some Like It Hot (1959)
- Saturday, BBC Two, 3.40pm
This classic comedy – starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe – is such a treat to watch. Settle down with the family and enjoy the gas capers this trio get up to.
Streaming pick
The Half Of It
- Netflix
This sweet rom-com is about a guy who falls in love with a beautiful classmate – and hires another classmate to help him woo her. Only this classmate falls for the gal too.
Drama pick
The Glass Castle (2017)
- Tonight, TG4, 9.30pm
Based on a true story, this is about a young woman who grows up with dramatic and peripatetic parents, and struggles with her relationship with them. Stars Woody Harrelson and Brie Larson.
Action pick
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
- Friday, Virgin Media One, 9pm
Tom Cruise is his best stunt-creating self in this 2015 Mission: Impossible film.
Sci-fi pick
Z for Zachariah (2014)
- Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.45pm
Margot Robbie stars as a woman lives alone on a farm that belonged to her family in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse. Her simple life is disrupted by the appearance of a second survivor – but the arrival of a third individual threatens everything they have built. Also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine.
And finally… one to avoid
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
- Saturday, RTÉ One, 9.40pm
This sequel visits the world of Independence Day 20 years after the original event. But do yourself a favour and watch the original instead.
