This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael Cabinet cull: The eight former ministers who didn't get one of the top jobs

Here’s who didn’t make the cut.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 9:55 AM
52 minutes ago 23,830 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135313

THERE WERE SOME high-profile departures from Cabinet when the full line-up of the new-look Government was revealed yesterday. 

Casualties were expected, however, as Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens were all due their share of seats around the table. 

Here’s who didn’t make the cut (you can see the new Cabinet lineup in full here): 

Outgoing Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was left out. The Dublin Bay South TD is expected now to take on a role with the organisation of the Fine Gael party. 

Richard Bruton, who was Minister for Communications and Climate Action, didn’t get the nod either, to the surprise of some political commentators.

Outgoing Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is gone but is expected to get a junior ministry. The Laois-Offaly TD was replaced by his party colleague Helen McEntee. 

Joe McHugh is gone from education and has been replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley.

0517 Cabinet Meetings Charlie Flanagan. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

53 NO FEE Gov Briefing Eoghan Murphy is gone from housing. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

005 Politics Josepha Madigan Source: RollingNews.ie

Former Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is gone from Cabinet but is to be given a junior ministry. The Dublin Rathdown TD will find out what position she will hold next week. 

Outgoing Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring is gone. The Mayo TD is also being lined up for a junior ministry.

Paul Kehoe, outgoing Minister for Defence, has not been invited back to Cabinet on this occasion. 

Finally, Michael Creed, who served as Agriculture Minister did not get a seat at Cabinet. He has been replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie