Fine Gael Cabinet cull: The eight former ministers who didn't get one of the top jobs

THERE WERE SOME high-profile departures from Cabinet when the full line-up of the new-look Government was revealed yesterday.

Casualties were expected, however, as Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens were all due their share of seats around the table.

Here's who didn't make the cut:

Outgoing Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was left out. The Dublin Bay South TD is expected now to take on a role with the organisation of the Fine Gael party.

Richard Bruton, who was Minister for Communications and Climate Action, didn’t get the nod either, to the surprise of some political commentators.

Outgoing Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is gone but is expected to get a junior ministry. The Laois-Offaly TD was replaced by his party colleague Helen McEntee.

Joe McHugh is gone from education and has been replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley.

Former Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is gone from Cabinet but is to be given a junior ministry. The Dublin Rathdown TD will find out what position she will hold next week.

Outgoing Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring is gone. The Mayo TD is also being lined up for a junior ministry.

Paul Kehoe, outgoing Minister for Defence, has not been invited back to Cabinet on this occasion.

Finally, Michael Creed, who served as Agriculture Minister did not get a seat at Cabinet. He has been replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen.