Fine Gael canvassers to get guidance on speaking about migration on the doorsteps

FINE GAEL IS set to update their local election canvas guidebook to include further guidance on how to discuss the issue of immigration on the doorsteps.

The party traditionally issues a canvas guidebook for elections, which deals with an array of issues, such as migration.

However, sources have said that it is being updated to help inform those running in the local elections on the facts around immigration and government policy.

The document, which is currently being drafted, is expected to be ready in the next two weeks.

Local election candidates will be informed on how to avoid straying into misinformation and conspiracy theories around immigration. It is understood that many candidates are unsure how to deal with voters when the subject matter is broached with them.

It is expected to be similar to the Q&A style document Fine Gael TDs and senators were given at their weekly parliamentary party meeting this week.

The fact sheet on international protection includes a diagram outlining how the international protection system works via a diagram/flow chart.

It also explains Ireland’s deportation system and the checks that are conducted on international protection applicants.

The fact sheet also sets out what Ireland’s legal obligations are, what entitlements applicants have, and also addresses the question as to whether Ireland is accepting more asylum applications than the EU average.

As June’s local and European elections approach, there is an acceptance across all political parties that migration is going to be one of the leading talking points.

There are concerns that candidates may not be as au fait with the subject matter, with some senior politicians stating there is a need to ensure that everyone is up to speed on the rules-based system if a conversation arises on the doorsteps.

Concerns were further bolstered after a disciplinary process was needed in relation to two Fianna Fáil councillors in Co Galway who strongly criticised government policy on migration.

This was after a suspected arson attack on a disused hotel in Rosscahill.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said there was a national executive and a process in place for representatives to voice their concerns about party policy.

The stance of local representatives also came under the spotlight when a motion was passed unanimously by Mayo County Council calling for the end of all cooperation with the Department of Integration.

Speaking about that case, Martin said in recent weeks that there is a “fundamental difference” between the comments made in Galway which he said suggested that the government was responsible for the arson.

“And that’s unacceptable. And that there should be full co-operation at all times with An Garda Siochana in respect of the pursuit of any case.

“In terms of councillors exercising – whether you agree or disagree, for whatever reasons – their voting rights, that’s not a matter for discipline.”

Speaking in Government Buildings this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “we all need to work together across government” when it comes to communications around migration.

He said there is a need to explain to people why migration can be viewed as a good thing for Ireland, recalling one statistic he received from the Revenue Commissioners which sets out how half a million people working in Ireland, who were not born here, will be paying income tax this month.

The Taoiseach said this gives an idea of the contribution that people who have come to Ireland make to society.