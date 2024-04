TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said his party can achieve an “historic fourth term” under the new party leader Simon Harris in his last speech as leader of Fine Gael at its Ard Fheis in the University of Galway today.

Varadkar, who will resign as Taoiseach formally next Monday, thanked his party for their loyalty, support and friendship while he served as the party leader for seven years.

In speech, where the outgoing Taoiseach gave a summary of what he believed were Fine Gael’s main achievements under his leadership, he concluded that it was “time for the next chapter under Simon Harris” and asked the party to give their support to him.

“Last month, we entered our fourteenth year in Government. Something we have never achieved before,” Varadkar told the party.

“And under Simon Harris, I believe we can secure a historic fourth term in Government after the next general election. Something no party has achieved in a half century.

“Not because we want to make history but because it is the right thing for our country and our people,” he added.

Varadkar hailed the party’s achievements, which he believes have led the country to full employment, a budget surplus and prosperity.

The Dublin West TD highlighted the support to businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevention of a hard border between the North and South through Brexit. He said the party’s policies has made the country “more equal” for all citizens.

The former party leader didn’t hesitate to highlight that there is still work yet to complete in making affordable childcare more accessible to the public and continuing to decrease HSE waiting lists.

Leo Varadkar (L) urged his party to support new leader Simon Harris ahead of the next general election, believing Fine Gael could serve a fourth term. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Varadkar said the party has “made work pay better” by lowering personal taxes, implementing a national living wage and statutory sick pay and improving family leave.

Varadkar also highlighted the national broadband plan, the rural development fund, the common agricultural policy and the amalgamation of technological institutions as the party’s key commitments to rural Ireland.

He highlighted the public investments which the party has made while in power, adding that since 2011 it has doubled spending on arts, culture and sport and quadrupled funding into public infrastructure, leading to more homes, healthcare facilities and schools.

“This year around 35,000 new homes will be built in Ireland. When we came to office in 2011, fewer than 7,000 were.

“In fact, since Fine Gael came to office, the number of people benefiting from social housing has increased by more than 40,000 and there are now 500 new first-time homeowners every week.

“That’s real progress. Don’t let them say otherwise,” he added.

He concluded by urging the party to support the new leader Simon Harris and described the higher education minister as a “man who has the energy, empathy, experience, and campaigning skills to bring this party forward and to bring our project to the next stage”.

‘There’s no energy left’

Oppositional TDs had something else to say about the energy of Fine Gael ahead of Harris’ election as Taoiseach next Tuesday.

Speaking to Colm Ó Mongáin on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy both called for a General Election to be held.

“This Government have clearly given up,” Ó Ríordáin said. “I mean, if you’re around Leinster House you can clearly feel it. People are walking away from the job. It’s very, very rare that a Taoiseach says ‘I’ve had enough because I have no energy left’.”

Ó Ríordáin added: “But the fact that so many members of the parliamentary party of Fine Gael are walking away, the fact that they have so many years potentially to give, the fact that the Taoiseach himself has given up because he has no energy, is because there’s no energy left in this project.

“The project is over. And that’s why we would like to see a general election now.”

Speaking to the programme, Carthy was equally critical of the energy levels within the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Dublin TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the current Government are out of energy. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

As of March, eleven Fine Gael members have said they will not be contesting in the next General Election. This week, Simon Coveney stepped down as Minister for Enterprise and said he would not be seeking another cabinet position in the reshuffle next week.

Carthy said there have been “several instances” in the history of the State where there have been elections called over the lack of support for the Government from the public and he believes Fine Gael have led the current Cabinet into that position.

“We have a housing crisis that gets worse every single month that this Government are in office,” Carthy said.

“The longer Fine Gael are in power, the worse the housing crisis will get, the worst crises within our health services will get, the ongoing failure to adequately support workers and families who face with a cost of living crisis will continue.”

Carthy said he doesn’t believe the gestures from Fine Gael that hint towards a new and improved energy within the party are believable and doesn’t think Simon Harris can continue that mandate over the rest of the Government’s term.

“The reason we are calling for a general election is because I’m firmly of the belief that we need Fine Gael out of Government in order to address the fundamental problems in terms of the approach of the housing crisis,” Carthy added.