Poll: Who do you think will take over as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader?

FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT of Leo Varadkar’s resignation as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, conversation has already started about who within the party will fill his shoes.

Varadkar this afternoon said that he will step down as the president and leader of Fine Gael, and that he hopes a new leader will be elected by 6 April, when the party will hold its Ard Fheis.

Advertisement

The party’s current cabinet ministers are the likely candidates for the job.

Amongst them are those who have hinted at future leadership ambitions (Simon Harris), and those who have said they do not aspire to the top job (Paschal Donohoe).

Simon Coveney, one of the party’s most experienced politicians, previously lost out to Leo Varadkar with his leadership bid in 2017.

With all that in mind, we want to know: Who do you think will be replacing Varadkar?

