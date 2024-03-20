Leo Varadkar has announced he's stepping down as Taoiseach - follow here for live updates

'I am no longer the best person for that job'

He continued: “After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new Taoiseach will be better-placed than me to achieve that – to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation.

“After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job.

“There are loyal colleagues and good friends contesting the Local & European Elections and I want to give them the best chance possible. I think they will now have a better chance under a new Leader.

“In standing aside, I can do so in the absolute confidence that the country and the economy are in a good place, and that my colleagues in the Government from all three parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens, and the Oireachtas will continue to work hard for the nation’s best interests.

“On a personal level, I have enjoyed being Taoiseach, Leader and a Cabinet member since March 2011. I have learned so much about so many things, met people who I would never have got to meet, been to places I would never have seen, both home and abroad. I am deeply grateful for it and would wholeheartedly recommend a career in politics to anyone considering it.

“However, politicians are human beings. We have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore and then we have to move on.

“I will, of course, continue to fulfil my duties as Taoiseach until a new Taoiseach is elected and will remain as a constituency TD for Dublin West.

“I know, inevitably, there will be speculation as to the ‘real reason’ for my decision. These are the real reasons. That’s it. I have nothing else lined up or in mind. No definite personal or political plans, but I am looking forward to having the time to think about them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Party, my coalition partners Micheál [Martin] and Eamon [Ryan], Constituents, colleagues and staff for their loyalty and their phenomenal work, and will also thank them in person in the near future.

“Most of all, I’d like to finish by thanking the people of Ireland for giving me the opportunity to serve them. I promise I will keep working for Ireland and my community in any way I can in the future.”