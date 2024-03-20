Leo Varadkar has announced he's stepping down as Taoiseach - follow here for live updates

LEO VARADKAR HAS resigned as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader in a surprise announcement at Government Buildings this afternoon.
Varadkar has just returned from the annual St Patrick’s Day trip to the US where he met with President Joe Biden.
At about 12.15pm, he said that he would step down as president and leader of Fine Gael, and would hope that a new leader would be elected by 6 April when the party will hold its Ard Fheis.
In an emotional statement, he said that politicians are human beings that can only give so much before they have to “move on”.
He noted that the reasons for his decision were both personal and political.
He said he will continue to fulfil his duties as Taoiseach until a new leader of his party is chosen. He will also stay on as a TD for his Dublin West constituency.
Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Leo Varadkar told him and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night that he planned on resigning.
“I was surprised, very surprised, I didn’t expect it at all,” Martin admitted.
Fine Gael, of course, haven’t elected a new leader since 2017 when Enda Kenny stepped down, making way for Varadkar.
Kenny’s departure had long been expected but the veteran Mayo TD repeatedly refused to say when exactly he would step aside.
He eventially told voters he would not seek a third term as Taoiseach in advance of 2016′s spring general election. From the following summer, some party members were vocal in stating they wanted a clear indication of when he would be stepping down.
The then-Taoiseach, who was also the longest-serving TD in the Dáil, faced down the threat of a motion of no confidence and chose to ignore calls from some younger members of the party who took to the airwaves to say his position was untenable.
However, in the background of all this, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, the apparent front-runners to take his job, were getting in election mode.
Varadkar walked the subsequent election campaign and became Taoiseach on 14 June 2017.
He continued: “After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new Taoiseach will be better-placed than me to achieve that – to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation.
“After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job.
“There are loyal colleagues and good friends contesting the Local & European Elections and I want to give them the best chance possible. I think they will now have a better chance under a new Leader.
“In standing aside, I can do so in the absolute confidence that the country and the economy are in a good place, and that my colleagues in the Government from all three parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens, and the Oireachtas will continue to work hard for the nation’s best interests.
“On a personal level, I have enjoyed being Taoiseach, Leader and a Cabinet member since March 2011. I have learned so much about so many things, met people who I would never have got to meet, been to places I would never have seen, both home and abroad. I am deeply grateful for it and would wholeheartedly recommend a career in politics to anyone considering it.
“However, politicians are human beings. We have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore and then we have to move on.
“I will, of course, continue to fulfil my duties as Taoiseach until a new Taoiseach is elected and will remain as a constituency TD for Dublin West.
“I know, inevitably, there will be speculation as to the ‘real reason’ for my decision. These are the real reasons. That’s it. I have nothing else lined up or in mind. No definite personal or political plans, but I am looking forward to having the time to think about them.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Party, my coalition partners Micheál [Martin] and Eamon [Ryan], Constituents, colleagues and staff for their loyalty and their phenomenal work, and will also thank them in person in the near future.
“Most of all, I’d like to finish by thanking the people of Ireland for giving me the opportunity to serve them. I promise I will keep working for Ireland and my community in any way I can in the future.”
In his statement, Varadkar said he knows his announcement “will come as a surprise to many and a disappointment to some”.
He has asked Fine Gael’s General Secretary and Executive Council to provide for the new Leader to be elected in advance of the party’s Ard Fheis on Saturday, 6 April, thus allowing a new Taoiseach to be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter break.
He said: “There is never a ‘right time’ to resign high office. However, this is as good a time as any – Budget 2024 is done, and negotiations have not yet commenced on the next one.
“The institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are working again, and our trading relationship with the United Kingdom, in the post-Brexit era, is settled and stable.
“The new Taoiseach will have a full two months to prepare for the Local and European Elections, and up to a year before the next General Election.
“My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political.
“I believe this Government can be re-elected. I believe my Party, Fine Gael, can gain seats in the next Dáil. Most of all, I believe that would be the right thing for the future of our country, continuing to take us forward. Protecting what we achieved and building on it.”
Varadkar told reporters the new Fine Gael leader will have two months to prepare for the European and local elections in June.
Becoming emotional during his speech, he said he was stepping down for both “personal and political” reasons. He said he does not have another job lined up.
Varadkar has confirmed he is stepping down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael Leader, but not calling a general election. He will remain in place until his successor is elected by the party.
“It has been the most fulfilling time of my life,” he said of his time as Taoiseach.
Leo Varadkar has resigned as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader.
He made the announcement at Government Buildings today, joined by ministers Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe, Heather Humphreys, Hildegarde Naughton, Simon Harris and Simon Coveney.
The Government has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over the treatment of asylum seekers and the resounding No vote in the Family and Care referendums, but Varadkar’s resignation has come as a shock to many of his colleagues.
A general election is not expected to be called, but some members of the opposition would like one…
Earlier this morning there was speculation Varadkar would call a general election, but that’s not the case.
Varadkar first served as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020, holding the role again from December 2022 until now.
He served as Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment from June 2020 to December 2022.
He also previously served as Minister for Social Protection (2016 to 2017), Minister for Health (2014 to 2016), and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport (2011 to 2014).
First elected Taoiseach in June 2017, Varadkar was a member of Fingal County Council from 2003 to 2007, and was elected to Dáil Éireann for the Dublin West constituency in 2007 and was re-elected to a fourth term in 2020.
The Cabinet has been meeting in Government Buildings today in advance of the announcement. The Irish Independent first broke the news this morning.
Leo Varadkar is set to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, according to multiple sources. He is expected to make an announcement at midday.
