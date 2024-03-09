Advertisement
LIVEBLOG: Boxes open for referendums count as patchy turnout follows low-energy campaign

It’ll be later this afternoon before we have a result, but follow us here for the latest.
6 minutes ago

BOXES HAVE OPENED and the sorting of votes has begun in the referendums on Family and Care. 

Various reports on turnout around the country shows that a perceived lack of enthusiasm during the campaign has translated into people not exactly voting in their droves.

Now that boxes are open we may get an indication of the picture of what it might go, with full results expected in the later afternoon or early evening. 

We have reporters at count centres and at referendum HQ in Dublin Castle so follow here for the latest.

