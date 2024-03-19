Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon announces he will not contest next election, citing ‘toxicity’ in politics

FINE GAEL TD Ciarán Cannon has announced that he will “leave politics” and not contest the next general election.

He cited a “coarseness” and “toxicity” in politics in his decision to not stand in the next election.

Cannon is the tenth Fine Gael TD to announce that they won’t stand for re-election at the next general election.

Cannon began his political career as a councillor in Co Galway for the now defunct Progressive Democrats and was nominated to the Seanad in 2007.

He was elected leader of the Progressive Democrats in April 2008, but in the same year recommended that the party be disbanded.

Cannon resigned his leadership of the Progressive Democrats in 2009 and joined Fine Gael.

He was elected as a TD for the party at the 2011 general election.

In a statement today, Cannon said that after 20 years in politics, he has begun to “reach a point where you’ve given all you can give”.

Good morning all. After much reflection I have decided not to contest the next general election. Thanks to all of you who have been so supportive over the last 20 years. It’s spring time, a time for new beginnings. C pic.twitter.com/wbcAoS7A0F — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) March 19, 2024

Cannon remarked that he has been reflecting on his future for the last few weeks and added that it would be remiss not to comment on the difference between being a politician now and twenty years ago”.

He said this difference has been a factor in his decision to leave politics.

“There’s a coarseness, a toxicity in politics now that was barely palpable twenty years ago,” said Cannon.

“None of us asks to be put on a pedestal, or to be treated any differently. We just ask to be treated with the same civility and respect as anyone else doing their job.

“Yes, politicians are subject to public scrutiny, and rightly so, but what we are experiencing right now goes far beyond that and can be deeply damaging to our wellbeing.

“At times it feels like it’s open season on you and your family. That’s not acceptable, nor indeed sustainable, if we want to have good people choosing politics as a career.”

In his time as a TD, Cannon acted as Minister of State within both the Department of Education and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Cannon said he will be working closely with Fine Gael to ensure “the people of Galway East continue to be ably represented in Dáil Eireann”.

Cannon added that he has “enjoyed politics immensely” and that he has been “privileged to work alongside some very committed and talented people”.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar described Cannon as “one of the hardest-working and most committed TDs in the Dáil”.

“Ciarán is a gentleman who will be missed by all who know him or who work with him in the Dáil,” said Varadkar.

“I have always admired the way, as a TD in a rural constituency, that he promoted climate action, environmental protection and biodiversity even when not always popular.”

Meanwhile, Galway East Fine Gael has thanked Cannon for his public service.

The Chairman of Galway East Fine Gael, Shane Dolphin said Cannon “embodies the principles of hard work, honesty and integrity”.

Elsewhere, the Fine Gael Director of Elections and Party Organiser for Galway East, Liam Coppinger, remarked that Cannon’s “departure is a huge loss to the party”.

Coppinger added that with Cannon’s “announcement gives us ample time to begin the process of fielding the best team possible to retain the seat”.