€80 fines for drivers who park on paths, cycle lanes and bus lanes from today

FROM TODAY, THERE are new fines in place for drivers who park on footpaths, cycle lanes or bus lanes.

The new fixed-charge penalties will increase fines from €40 to €80.

Advertisement

The new regulation was signed by Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan who said that the fines would “encourage a more considerate use of road space”.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic,” he said.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.”

Parking in bus lanes is prohibited under Statutory Instrument 182 of the Road Traffic (Traffic and Parking) Regulations 1997, and parking in cycle lanes is prohibited under Statutory Instrument 274 of 1998.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In February 2019, Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy said that these laws were being violated “frequently” and that this caused a “significant inconvenience” for bus drivers and cyclists.

Troy said that parked cars in bus lanes result in bus drivers and cyclists having to “swerve unexpectedly” to avoid them which creates a “considerable challenge” and posed a safety risk to other road users.

“Ireland’s cycling infrastructure is wholly inadequate as it is without it being rendered unusable by the presence of parked cars, skips and multiple other items being put in the way. These are widespread issues.

“I frequently take Dublin Bus. One morning, I spotted at least 15 cars parked illegally in a bus or cycle lane in a relatively short distance between Portobello and College Green”, Troy said.