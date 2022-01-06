Fines for parking on footpaths, cycle and bus lanes increased

THE GOVERNMENT HAS passed regulations doubling the cost of a fixed charge ticket for anyone who parks on a footpath, cycle or bus lane.

The new penalties will increase the fine from €40 to €80 and will come into operation on 1 February 2022.

The new regulation was signed by Minister Eamon Ryan and said the measure would help vulnerable pedestrians.

“I am very pleased to announce these increased penalties which will both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic. Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety Hildegarde Naughton T.D., also welcomed the increases.

“Obstructing footpaths, bus lanes and cycle tracks can confront vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, with particularly dangerous obstacles on busy roads, while also forcing tricky manoeuvres upon buses and cars who may be attempting to overtake such careless parking.

“These new penalties will safeguard families and communities as they make use of our growing network of active travel infrastructure and will encourage more people to walk and cycle as Government invests almost €1 million per day on projects across the country,” she said.