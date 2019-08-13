Serial rapist who was target of vigilante attack leaves north Dublin house after arrest for threatening women

A CONVICTED RAPIST who was set upon by vigilantes earlier this month while also “terrorising” women in the area has left his north Dublin home after significant pressure from locals.

The rapist, who has a number of convictions for sexual crimes, had threatened violence against a number of women in the estate in Finglas last week, some of which was captured on video and seen by TheJournal.ie.

The man was set upon by a group of people in Finglas last week after word spread locally that the convicted rapist was living in the area.

It is understood that the rapist was living with a female friend in the area. That women herself has moved out of the house.

Locals reported that the convict had not been seen since last week and they got word this morning that he had left the premises and that the locks had been changed.

One of the conditions of the partial suspension of his most recent sentence was that he be of good behaviour for three years after his release.

Locals had pleaded with gardaí to arrest the man as he was not fulfilling the terms of his release. Gardaí arrested him earlier this month after a woman made a criminal complaint after the rapist threatened her.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, one of his neighbours said she made a complaint to gardaí last Saturday after repeated harassment from the man. The woman, who does not wish to be named, said the rapist threatened violence against her and her two adult daughters.

Sex offenders are obliged to provide gardaí with an address when they are released from prison and this man is required to sign on at a garda station every seven days. He must also inform gardaí of any change of address.

Each sex offender is assigned a liaison officer at a local level who is tasked with ensuring they comply with conditions.

The garda Sex Offender Management and Intelligence Unit (SOMIU) is responsible for the overall monitoring of offenders and receives notifications when information is entered into the Pulse system about these individuals.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy