Convicted serial sex attacker set upon by group of 'vigilantes' in north Dublin

A CONVICTED RAPIST was set upon by a group of ‘vigilantes’ in Finglas on Monday evening, weeks after being released from prison.

So-called vigilantes were alerted to his location in recent days and a number of them arrived on his road in north Dublin, where he was threatened.

It is understood that at least one person attempted to assault the rapist. During the incident he jumped on a bicycle and cycled to Finglas Garda Station. The man was also threatened with a hammer and was chased by a group of local young people during the incident.

A group of men followed the man towards the garda station, where he stayed for a while before the group dispersed.

Photographs and videos of the rapist apparently involved in a verbal confrontation with two women in the area have also been shared recently by locals.

The convicted serial rapist was released from prison earlier this year and must abide by strict release conditions. He must sign on at a garda station every seven days and must inform gardaí if his residence changes.

Gardaí in the Finglas district have been ordered to closely monitor him. Any breach of his release conditions will result in his arrest.

The sex offender has been convicted of both rape and serious sexual assault.

A new law was enacted last year with the aim of ensuring serial sex offenders are put behind bars for longer. TDs were lobbied by victims of sex attackers on the issue.

The updated law means that a convicted sex offender who has a previous conviction for either the same or another scheduled offence must serve at least three-quarters of the maximum sentence for that further offence.