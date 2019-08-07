This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Convicted serial sex attacker set upon by group of 'vigilantes' in north Dublin

He was chased to Finglas Garda Station.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,716 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753958
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A CONVICTED RAPIST was set upon by a group of ‘vigilantes’ in Finglas on Monday evening, weeks after being released from prison.

So-called vigilantes were alerted to his location in recent days and a number of them arrived on his road in north Dublin, where he was threatened. 

It is understood that at least one person attempted to assault the rapist. During the incident he jumped on a bicycle and cycled to Finglas Garda Station. The man was also threatened with a hammer and was chased by a group of local young people during the incident.

A group of men followed the man towards the garda station, where he stayed for a while before the group dispersed. 

Photographs and videos of the rapist apparently involved in a verbal confrontation with two women in the area have also been shared recently by locals.

The convicted serial rapist was released from prison earlier this year and must abide by strict release conditions. He must sign on at a garda station every seven days and must inform gardaí if his residence changes. 

Gardaí in the Finglas district have been ordered to closely monitor him. Any breach of his release conditions will result in his arrest.

The sex offender has been convicted of both rape and serious sexual assault.

A new law was enacted last year with the aim of ensuring serial sex offenders are put behind bars for longer. TDs were lobbied by victims of sex attackers on the issue.

The updated law means that a convicted sex offender who has a previous conviction for either the same or another scheduled offence must serve at least three-quarters of the maximum sentence for that further offence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie