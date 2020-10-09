Three men arrested over shooting of teenager in Finglas

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men in connection with the shooting of a male in his late teens in Finglas in Dublin in March.

The incident happened at Fairlawn Road in Finglas on 14 March. The teenager was seriously injured but survived.

The three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, were arrested this morning by gardaí attached to the Finglas Detective Unit.

They are currently being detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in Ronanstown and Blanchardstown garda stations.

The investigation is ongoing.