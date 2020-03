A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in north Dublin.

The incident happened on Fairlawn Road in Finglas last night.

The man, who is in his late teens, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital for treatment but has since been transferred to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said nobody has been arrested in relation to the shooting and that their investigations are ongoing.