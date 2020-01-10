Man in critical condition and two more injured after van collides with pedestrians in Finglas

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious collision involving three pedestrians and a van in Finglas have made an appeal for information.

The collision occurred yesterday on St Margarets Road, Finglas at 5.10pm.

The pedestrians, two men aged in their 30s and one man in his 20s, were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

One man in his 30s is understood to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact gardaí in Finglas on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.