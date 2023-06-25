Gardaí renew appeal over fatal hit and run collision in Co Monaghan in 2011

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information on the eve of the anniversary of Fintan Traynor, who was killed in a hit and run collision in Co Monaghan.

Tomorrow will mark the 12th anniversary of Traynor’s death in the collision in Lemgare, Clontibret, Co Monaghan.

In the early hours of Sunday, 26 June, 2011, the 20-year-old was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

He was struck by a car on the Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co. Armagh

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – a 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in the collision.

The front lower portion of the grille of a vehicle matching this description was recovered by gardaí at the scene of the collision.

Image of the grille that was recovered by gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation remains active and that in the past 10 years, gardaí have followed over 400 leads.

However, the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.

Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District is appealing to the public for information.

“With the passage of time, perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter,” said Durcan.

“Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

“In 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda Station.

A reward for information which leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is also available through Crimestoppers.