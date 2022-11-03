Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 November 2022
Fire and road crews responding to spot flooding incidents in Co Wexford

Wexford County Council has received reports of flooding in Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Gorey.

34 minutes ago 3,478 Views 2 Comments
Screen grab of a video showing flooding in Gorey, Co Wexford.
Image: Stephen Elliott Twitter
Image: Stephen Elliott Twitter

FIRE AND ROAD crews are responding to incidents of spot flooding in parts of Co Wexford.

Met Éireann forecast that south-east Leinster should expect “heavy showers or longer spells of rain” today, though this rain should die out overnight.

Wexford County Council has received reports of flooding in Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Gorey in the past hour.

Meanwhile, images on social media show flooding under bridges in Gorey, while Carlow Weather has advised motorists to “avoid Gorey is at all possible”.

It follows reports of a suspected tornado in the county yesterday, with one local farmer telling South East radio that the scenes in the Foulksmills and Clongeen area “had to be seen to be believed”.

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

