Fire and road crews responding to spot flooding incidents in Co Wexford

FIRE AND ROAD crews are responding to incidents of spot flooding in parts of Co Wexford.
Met Éireann forecast that south-east Leinster should expect “heavy showers or longer spells of rain” today, though this rain should die out overnight.
Wexford County Council has received reports of flooding in Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Gorey in the past hour.
Meanwhile, images on social media show flooding under bridges in Gorey, while Carlow Weather has advised motorists to “avoid Gorey is at all possible”.
Avoid Gorey if at all possible this evening as area is badly hit with flooding. Including the motorway between junctions 22 and 23 and also the bypass. Any other reports please reply. pic.twitter.com/FUsHGlhhbz— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 3, 2022
It follows reports of a suspected tornado in the county yesterday, with one local farmer telling South East radio that the scenes in the Foulksmills and Clongeen area “had to be seen to be believed”.
