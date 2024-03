DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS RESCUED three pets while responding to a house fire in Drimnagh last night.

At about 11pm, Dublin Fire Brigade received reports of a house fire in Drimnagh following a 999 call.

“Two fire engines and a District Officer from Dolphins Barn fire station responded to the scene and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arrival,” a fire brigade spokesperson said.

A guinea pig rescued from the fire Dublin Fire Brigade (X) Dublin Fire Brigade (X)

“Breathing apparatus teams conducted a search of the building and took three family pets to safety.”

Firefighter/Paramedics from Dolphins Barn responded to a house fire last night



Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the fire and rescued some furry family members#EasterBunny pic.twitter.com/ZwmZnJWMiX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 31, 2024

In a post on X (Twitter), Dublin Fire Brigade said it had rescued “some furry family members”.