Firearm, magazine and cocaine seized during search operation in Cork

A FIREARM AND COCAINE have been seized during a search operation in Cork this afternoon.
Gardaí attached to Gurranabraher carried out the search at around 4pm at Knocknaheeny.
During the course of the search, a firearm, a magazine and approximately €800 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) were seized.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)