Firearm, magazine and cocaine seized during search operation in Cork

An image of the seized firearm

An image of the seized firearm

A FIREARM AND COCAINE have been seized during a search operation in Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí attached to Gurranabraher carried out the search at around 4pm at Knocknaheeny.

During the course of the search, a firearm, a magazine and approximately €800 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) were seized.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.