Three people arrested and suspected firearm seized in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people and seized a suspected firearm and ammunition in Co Limerick.

At around 9pm yesterday, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Fairview Crescent, Garryowen.

During the course of the search gardaí seized a suspected firearm, shotgun cartridges and pellets. Gardaí also seized €200 of suspected cocaine and three mobile phones.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 60s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

They are currently being detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The search operation took place as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity in Limerick city.